Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Makes New $4.26 Million Investment in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 337,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,000. ONE Group Hospitality makes up approximately 3.6% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned about 1.05% of ONE Group Hospitality at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after acquiring an additional 52,869 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 35.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 229,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 60,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on STKS. StockNews.com raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.34. 1,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,245. The stock has a market cap of $303.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

