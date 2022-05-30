Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 125,834 Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 125,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,000. Revolve Group makes up 5.9% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after buying an additional 112,755 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,575,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,289,000 after buying an additional 150,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVLV stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.00. 56,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,492. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average is $52.57. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,732,812.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 78,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $4,132,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,885 shares of company stock worth $19,102,294. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RVLV shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

