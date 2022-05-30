Divisadero Street Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of 1847 Goedeker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in 1847 Goedeker in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 1847 Goedeker in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 1847 Goedeker in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1847 Goedeker in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 1847 Goedeker in the third quarter valued at $117,000. 45.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1847 Goedeker alerts:

GOED stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 63,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59.

1847 Goedeker ( NYSE:GOED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.75 million during the quarter. 1847 Goedeker had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

About 1847 Goedeker (Get Rating)

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances, furniture, and home goods in the United States. The company offers household appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers. It also sells furniture, décor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, electronics, fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, air conditioners, fireplaces, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, air purifiers, and televisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 1847 Goedeker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1847 Goedeker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.