Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Short Interest Update

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the April 30th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diversey by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Diversey by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Diversey by 15.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diversey alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Diversey from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

NASDAQ:DSEY traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 36,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,404. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Diversey has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.63 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diversey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.