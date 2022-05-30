Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 360 ($4.53) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DLG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 306 ($3.85) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 370 ($4.66) to GBX 315 ($3.96) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 323 ($4.06) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 335 ($4.22) to GBX 300 ($3.78) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.15) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 324.89 ($4.09).

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 260 ($3.27) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 231.10 ($2.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 319.40 ($4.02). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 259.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 275.91. The company has a market cap of £3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 10.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a GBX 15.10 ($0.19) dividend. This is a positive change from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.93%.

In other news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.45), for a total value of £74,911.60 ($94,264.00).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

