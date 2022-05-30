Dimecoin (DIME) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $207.00

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 26.3% against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $207.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005619 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000432 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00129798 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.