DigitalBits (XDB) Trading Up 7.7% Over Last Week

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $145.30 million and $557,438.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00196046 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00009670 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001234 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.01 or 0.00332940 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000413 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 958,046,512 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

