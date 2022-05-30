Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU) Short Interest Update

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 80.7% from the April 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of DWACU stock traded down $2.02 on Monday, hitting $49.90. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,374. Digital World Acquisition has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $143.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DWACU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,144,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,088,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,184,000. Context Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,178,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Digital World Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,565,000.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, SaaS, fintech, or financial services sector in the Americas.

