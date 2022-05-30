DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Sold by Paulson & CO. Inc.

Paulson & CO. Inc. reduced its position in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,901,904 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock after selling 801,145 shares during the period. DiDi Global comprises 1.8% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned 0.25% of DiDi Global worth $59,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIDI. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at $67,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in DiDi Global by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,032 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the third quarter valued at $121,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DiDi Global in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock.

DiDi Global stock opened at 2.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of 4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. DiDi Global Inc. has a one year low of 1.37 and a one year high of 18.01.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 16th. The ride-hailing company reported -0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 6.40 billion for the quarter. DiDi Global had a negative return on equity of 94.91% and a negative net margin of 28.68%.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

