DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. DHT posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DHT in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

NYSE DHT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 175,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,566. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently -32.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHT by 329.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

