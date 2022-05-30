dForce (DF) One Day Volume Hits $2.17 Million

dForce (DF) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One dForce coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0392 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce has a total market capitalization of $16.33 million and $2.17 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dForce has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,660.07 or 1.00063185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002066 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001581 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

dForce is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 417,032,332 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network . dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

Buying and Selling dForce

