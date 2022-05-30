Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 225 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.83) price target on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.14) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.27) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.01) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.57) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 167.77 ($2.11).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 130.14 ($1.64) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.78). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 122.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.76 billion and a PE ratio of 21.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is currently 1.48%.

About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.