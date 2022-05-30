Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.97- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.27 billion-$107.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.23 billion.Dell Technologies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.70 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Dell Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Shares of DELL stock traded up $5.65 on Monday, hitting $49.58. 550,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,577,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average is $53.22.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 85.27% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $3,412,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $277,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029 over the last ninety days. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 196,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 566.3% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 169,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after buying an additional 144,271 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 41.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

