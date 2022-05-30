DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $693,461.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 30th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $693,461.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0798 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 187.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12,458.57 or 0.40879875 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.18 or 0.00482946 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00033293 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008511 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,750,007 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.