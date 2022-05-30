Deer Park Road Corp Takes Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Deer Park Road Corp acquired a new position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 908,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,733,000. New Residential Investment accounts for approximately 0.3% of Deer Park Road Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Deer Park Road Corp owned about 0.19% of New Residential Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRZ traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 237,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,673,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

