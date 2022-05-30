DEAPcoin Market Cap Tops $88.90 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 29th. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $88.90 million and approximately $8.86 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 41.7% higher against the dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,324.70 or 1.00010615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002040 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001706 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,020,632,856 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

