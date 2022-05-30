DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Gates Capital Management Inc.

Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,916 shares during the period. DaVita makes up about 5.0% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned 1.57% of DaVita worth $182,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 138.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth about $206,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DVA. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

DVA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.78. 15,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,076. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.36. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.73 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

