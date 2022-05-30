CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CTMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.59.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.62 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $105.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,109,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 157,048 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,179,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

