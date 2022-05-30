Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Short Interest Down 23.9% in May

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,500 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the April 30th total of 366,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CYCC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,059. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. Analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. 32.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

