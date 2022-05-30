CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CTO Realty Growth Inc. is a real estate company, which owns income properties. CTO Realty Growth Inc., formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., is based in DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. “

CTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

CTO stock opened at $66.26 on Thursday. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $67.38. The stock has a market cap of $399.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth are set to split on the morning of Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 92.11%.

In related news, CAO Lisa Vorakoun sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $63,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 9,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 855,939 shares in the company, valued at $15,629,446.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 32,473 shares of company stock valued at $594,985 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after buying an additional 13,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 43,961 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 137,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

