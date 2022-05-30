Css LLC Il Sells 56,127 Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Css LLC Il cut its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,127 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned 0.17% of Corner Growth Acquisition worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,521,000. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 1,314,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 467,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 34,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COOL opened at $9.84 on Monday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

