Css LLC Il Sells 29,506 Shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB)

Css LLC Il lowered its holdings in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,506 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSIB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $2,456,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 538,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 351,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 150,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $975,000. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II alerts:

TSIB stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.