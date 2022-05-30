Css LLC Il Reduces Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Css LLC Il lowered its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,272,693 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in EQT were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yale University purchased a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,059,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp purchased a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,175,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in EQT by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,456,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,952,000 after buying an additional 2,470,442 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,392,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,801,000 after buying an additional 1,687,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EQT by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,951,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,187,000 after buying an additional 105,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on EQT from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EQT from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

NYSE EQT opened at $48.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24. EQT Co. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.05%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

