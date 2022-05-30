Css LLC Il Makes New $902,000 Investment in Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWACU)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $5,779,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,996,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $999,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000.

Get Worldwide Webb Acquisition alerts:

Worldwide Webb Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Webb Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Webb Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.