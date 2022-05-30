Css LLC Il Invests $928,000 in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBU)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,060,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,126,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,533,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,090,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,090,000.

NASDAQ:XPDBU opened at $10.00 on Monday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.08.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

