Css LLC Il Invests $1.01 Million in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNU)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 101,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,577,000.

AHRNU opened at $10.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05. Ahren Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

