Css LLC Il Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV)

Css LLC Il increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) by 360.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,740 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned about 1.15% of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000.

NASDAQ EWJV opened at $25.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.70. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $29.72.

