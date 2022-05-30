Css LLC Il Has $724,000 Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Css LLC Il boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 164.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 22,255 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,525,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 208,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BHC shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of BHC opened at $9.87 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.31). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 649.29% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

