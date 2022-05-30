Css LLC Il Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Css LLC Il grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1,099.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on OVV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,308 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OVV opened at $56.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.04. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $57.60.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Ovintiv Profile (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.