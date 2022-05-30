Css LLC Il Decreases Stake in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL)

Css LLC Il reduced its position in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,733 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned approximately 2.10% of The New Ireland Fund worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The New Ireland Fund by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. 29.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The New Ireland Fund stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $13.54.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

