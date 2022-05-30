Css LLC Il Buys 3,000 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Css LLC Il raised its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 118.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 39,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after buying an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,291,901 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $296,659,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 38,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI stock opened at $272.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.06. The stock has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.78. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. Cigna’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,661 shares of company stock valued at $35,263,939 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.84.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

