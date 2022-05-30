Cryptonite Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (XCN)

Cryptonite (XCN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Cryptonite has a market cap of $224,812.13 and approximately $20.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Cryptonite Coin Profile

XCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Cryptonite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonite using one of the exchanges listed above.

