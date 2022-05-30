Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Down 36.9% in May

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,200 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the April 30th total of 581,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 578,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
CRYBF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 69,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,566. Cryptoblox Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04.
About Cryptoblox Technologies
