Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Down 36.9% in May

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,200 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the April 30th total of 581,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 578,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CRYBF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 69,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,566. Cryptoblox Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04.

Get Cryptoblox Technologies alerts:

About Cryptoblox Technologies (Get Rating)

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc provides blockchain solutions. It focuses on providing services for application programming interface with regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and customer friendly user experience; and developing and implementing blockchain, distributed ledger, closed loop, and cryptocurrency services for government and commercial partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.