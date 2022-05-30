Critical Comparison: Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) vs. Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) and Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mitesco and Privia Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco -5,118.27% -4,559.69% -153.99% Privia Health Group -19.80% -47.87% -30.88%

This table compares Mitesco and Privia Health Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco $120,000.00 311.95 -$7.92 million ($0.06) -2.82 Privia Health Group $966.22 million 2.75 -$188.23 million ($2.04) -11.99

Mitesco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Privia Health Group. Privia Health Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Mitesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Privia Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Mitesco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.6% of Privia Health Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mitesco and Privia Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Privia Health Group 0 0 11 0 3.00

Privia Health Group has a consensus price target of $38.09, suggesting a potential upside of 55.73%. Given Privia Health Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Privia Health Group is more favorable than Mitesco.

Summary

Privia Health Group beats Mitesco on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco, Inc. operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management services organization that enable providers to focus on their patients by reducing administrative work; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; accountable care organization, which engage patients, reduce inappropriate utilization, and enhance coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care; and network for purchasers and payers that enable providers to connect with new patient populations and create custom contracts. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. was a former subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

