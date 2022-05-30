Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Short Interest Update

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,100 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the April 30th total of 468,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 368.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRESY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,126. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $144.25 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and/or fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and brokerage activities.

