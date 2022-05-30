Creditcoin (CTC) Price Down 13% Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $108.11 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,537.16 or 0.99986631 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00033543 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015601 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.