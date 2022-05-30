Credit Suisse AG Sells 56,256 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,268,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,256 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $85,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $2,357,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 267.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $88.93 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.38 and its 200-day moving average is $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

