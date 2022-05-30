Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,195,159 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,195,159 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.26% of Weyerhaeuser worth $80,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,836,000 after buying an additional 1,033,646 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 37,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 104,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $40.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WY. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

