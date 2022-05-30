Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.58% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $92,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after acquiring an additional 516,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,091,000 after purchasing an additional 107,680 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHKP. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.82.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $126.18 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

