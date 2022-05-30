Credit Suisse AG Has $95.28 Million Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 786,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,523 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PTC were worth $95,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in PTC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in PTC by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of PTC by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $209,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,162.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,513,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $118.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.34. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

