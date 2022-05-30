Credit Suisse AG Buys 14,626 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,626 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of AutoZone worth $89,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,055.39 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,367.96 and a 52-week high of $2,267.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,041.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,980.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 114.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,095.33.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

