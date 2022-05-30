Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the April 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ CMCT traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 19th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is -46.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 223.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

