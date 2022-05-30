Cream Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (CRM)

Cream (CRM) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. In the last week, Cream has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a total market cap of $8,225.64 and approximately $6.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cream

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

