Cowen Begins Coverage on Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $394.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $240.05.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $75.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.20. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion and a PE ratio of 8.03.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 30,030 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

