Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,566 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $61,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.44.

Shares of COST traded up $5.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $470.76. The stock had a trading volume of 238,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,699. The company has a market cap of $208.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.50 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

