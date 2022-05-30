Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $54.96 Million Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,096,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 774,713 shares during the period. PagSeguro Digital comprises approximately 2.0% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $54,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth $60,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 403.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAGS shares. HSBC cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.76.

NYSE:PAGS traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 97,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,445. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.67. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $579.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.40 million. Research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

