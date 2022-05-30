Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,648,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,238 shares during the quarter. Youdao accounts for 1.2% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 2.14% of Youdao worth $33,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Youdao by 1,754.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 98,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Youdao by 23,908.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Youdao by 93.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 29,235 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Youdao by 22.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Youdao by 35.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 17,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DAO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of Youdao stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,624. Youdao, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $607.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of -0.61.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.33). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

