Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Boosts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 232,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $32.05. 818,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,355,824. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

