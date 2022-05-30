Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Acquires 112,274 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 251,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,274 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $30,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 643,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,439,000 after purchasing an additional 65,325 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 12.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,842,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,892,000 after acquiring an additional 203,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $255,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI traded up $1.53 on Monday, hitting $114.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,011. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.90. The firm has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.586 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on CNI shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.95.

About Canadian National Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.