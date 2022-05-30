Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,706 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Corning were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $2,629,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLW. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.65. The stock had a trading volume of 292,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,264. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.50. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

